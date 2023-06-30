Cattle Feed Market Demand, Sales Analysis, Outlook, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Cattle Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cattle feed market size reached US$ 84.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 104.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.28% during 2023-2028.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 84.9 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 104.3 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 3.28% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

Cattle feed commonly includes a blend of concentrated ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, grains, protein cakes, molasses, mixers, and agro-industrial by-products in suitable proportions. It is a rich source of acidifiers, carbohydrates, omega-3, fibers, antibiotics, enzymes, antioxidants, etc. Cattle feed possesses several health attributes, such as increased reproductive efficiency, enhanced milk production with better fat content, and a maintained balanced diet. It aids in maintaining optimum body conditions, protecting pellets against infestations caused by molds or insects, preventing muscular disorders, such as laminitis and azoturia, etc. Consequently, cattle feed is extensively utilized in the prescribed proportion to promote livestock growth and meet their nutritional requirements. Presently, it is commercially available in mash, crumbles, pellets, and cube forms.

The growing utilization of various animal-based products, such as egg, milk, meat, etc., owing to their several health benefits, and the expanding dairy industry are primarily driving the cattle feed market. Additionally, the increasing number of zoonotic and epidemic diseases is propelling livestock farmers to utilize quality premixes for consumption by ruminants and aquatic animals, which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need for effective gut-friendly feed antibiotics, phytogenic nutrients, and acidifiers by farmers to fulfill the dietary needs of livestock is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising awareness among leading manufacturers towards the harmful effects of artificial supplements is catalyzing them to incorporate non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) crops in cattle feed, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to provide farmers with cattle feed to improve overall animal health is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive R&D activities are projected to fuel the cattle feed market in the coming years.

Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE, Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S (Chr Hansen Holding A/S)

De Heus Animal Nutrition

DSM N.V

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

J.R. Simplot Company

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kent Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of ingredient, type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Oilseeds

Additives

Others

Breakup by Type:

Dairy

Beef

Calf

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook 2023-2028

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

