Caustic Potash Market Share, Size, Leading Companies, Industry Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global caustic potash market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

What is caustic potash?

Caustic potash, or potassium hydroxide (KOH), is a white, solid, inorganic compound generally manufactured through electrolyzing an aqueous solution of potassium chloride using mercury cell or membrane technology. It can also be obtained in pure form by reacting sodium hydroxide with impure potassium to form a base of salt and potassium hydroxide. It is classified as an alkaline cleaning agent and is effective at emulsification and saponification of fats and protein peptization. As caustic potash is a typical strong alkaline substance, it is widely used in alkaline batteries, wineries, potash salts, detergents, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food additives.

Caustic Potash Market Trends:

The increasing demand for caustic potash in the agriculture sector to increase crop yield and improve overall productivity is one of the key factors primarily accelerating the market growth. In the healthcare sector, caustic potash is widely used in the preparation of clinical specimens for fungal microscopy and fungal elements in the clots, hairs, skin, and vaginal secretions, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the extensive adoption of caustic potash as a stabilizer, pH adjuster, and thickening agent to prolong the shelf life of food and beverage products is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

UNID Company Ltd.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Tessenderlo Group

Olin Corporation

Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc.

Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Grade:

Industrial

Reagent

Pharma

Breakup by End-Use:

Potassium Carbonate

Potassium Phosphates

Potassium Soaps and Detergents

Liquid Fertilizers

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

