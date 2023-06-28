Caustic Soda Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global caustic soda market size reached 80.6 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 89.7 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2023-2028.

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global caustic soda market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Caustic soda is an alkaline, white, odorless, solid crystalline substance that can be chemically obtained by electrolyzing sodium chloride (NaCl). It is soluble in water and forms an alkaline solution. It is produced by the chlor-alkali process in which an electric current is passed through a solution of sodium chloride, which causes the salt to break down into its component parts of sodium hydroxide and chlorine gas. The resulting caustic soda is then purified and prepared for use. It is a powerful base and strong oxidizer that can neutralize acids, as well as react and break down certain organic compounds. As a result, it is widely used in a range of industries, including pulp and paper, textiles, soap and detergents, food production, water treatment, and petroleum refining.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Caustic Soda Market Trends:

The expansion of the chemical industry is driving the global market. Moreover, the increasing demand for caustic soda across the textile industry for dyeing, scouring, and mercerizing fabrics, as well as the pulp and paper sector for pulp bleaching applications, is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, the increasing utilization of caustic soda in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for various applications, such as flavoring, preserving, cleaning, and refining edible oils and fats, is contributing to the market. Additionally, the development of infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and pipelines, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes of NaOH, along with extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is projected to propel the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players Included in Global Caustic Soda Market Research Report:

The DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW)

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)

Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM)

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SLVYY)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (NYSE: OXY)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (TPE: 1301)

Ineos Group Limited

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002092)

Tosoh Corporation (TYO: 4042)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (KRX: 009830)

Nirma Limited

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)

BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY)

DowDuPont (NYSE: DD)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Lye

Flake

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alumina

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Food, Pulp and Paper

Soap and Detergents

Textiles

Water Treatment

Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Caustic Soda Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Caustic Soda Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

