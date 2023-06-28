Cefalotin Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Cefalotin Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Cefalotin.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Cefalotin production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Cefalotin Production Process:

1. Cefalotin Production Cost From Crystallisation: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of cefalotin industrial production across cefalotin manufacturing plants. To produce cefalotin for injections, a mixture is created by adding 2-TAC to a suspension of 7-ACA, then crystallizing it with sodium acetate. The resulting crystal can be recrystallized in a sterile room for use.

Product Definition:

Cefalotin is a powerful antibiotic used to treat severe diseases caused by bacterial infections in various parts of the body, including the urinary tract, bone, skin, as well as lower respiratory tract. It is also commonly used to prevent infection during surgical procedures. Its molecular formula is C16H16N2O6S2, with a molecular weight of 396.4 g/mol. It works by inhibiting the cell wall synthesis in bacteria, which is a necessary component for their survival. This is achieved through its association with penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs), which are transpeptidases that play a crucial role in the production of peptidoglycan. As a result, the inhibition of PBPs prevents the proper synthesis of this essential component of the bacterial cell wall.

Market Drivers:

Cefalotin is a beta-lactam, semisynthetic, first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic primarily used to treat bacterial infections of various body parts. It is commonly prescribed to treat lower respiratory tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, bone and joint infections, and infected wounds. The healthcare industry has seen significant growth over the years, resulting in increased utilization of this drug to treat post-operative infections. Moreover, the cefalotin market is expected to continue to grow due to the rising cases of streptococcal and staphylococcal skin infections caused by various illnesses or medication side effects.

