Cell-based Assay Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cell-based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cell-based assay market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cell-based assay market size reached US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

The cell-based assay is a laboratory technique used to study the behavior of cells in response to various stimuli, such as drugs, chemicals, or pathogens. It involves growing cells in vitro and exposing them to the stimulus of interest. Researchers then use various techniques, such as microscopy or flow cytometry, to measure the cellular response. The cell-based assay is used in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and basic research. It provides a reliable and reproducible method for evaluating cellular function and is widely used in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for more efficient and effective drug discovery methods. In line with this, the growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising focus on drug discovery and development is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rapid technological advancements and automation in cell-based assays are offering lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders is catalyzing the market. Besides, the increasing demand for cell-based assays in toxicity testing and environmental monitoring is propelling the market. Additionally, the rising use of cell-based assays in preclinical drug development and the emergence of 3D cell culture techniques for improved assay performance is anticipated to provide a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cell-based assay companies being

Some of these key players include:

Becton Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare Biopharma (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck Group

Perkinelmer Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Services:

Consumables

Reagents and Media Cells and Cell Lines Probes and Labels



Instruments

Microplates Microplate Readers High Throughput Screening Liquid Handling Systems Services



Software

Breakup by Technology:

Automated Handling

Flow Cytometry

Label-Free Detection

High-Throughput Screening

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Predictive Toxicology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

