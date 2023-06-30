Cephalosporin Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global cephalosporin market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.83% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cephalosporin market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Cephalosporins represent beta-lactam antibiotics that function in a way similar to penicillin. These broad-spectrum drugs usually aid in treating several bacterial infections, such as pneumonia, meningitis, numerous sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), etc. They are differentiated on the basis of their excretion, absorption, administration, the duration of the effect of cephalosporin on the body, etc. Cephalosporins offer various benefits, including safe nature, enhanced efficacy, low toxicity, etc. Consequently, they are widely utilized by healthcare professionals for the treatment of gonorrhea, sinusitis, pelvic inflammatory disease, epididymo-orchitis, etc. There are generally two ways to administer cephalosporin drugs, such as oral and intravenous (IV). A course of oral cephalosporins is usually used for curing minor infections. Whereas IVs are utilized for more severe conditions, as these medicines reach tissues more quickly than those administered orally.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing incidences of infectious diseases are primarily driving the cephalosporin market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, on account of the inflating levels of air and water pollution, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to improve the development and delivery of antibiotic treatments is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they are focusing on the promotion of public-private partnerships for increasing R&D activities of new antimicrobial diagnostics and agents, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, continuous improvements in genetic engineering are also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements and the expanding healthcare industry are expected to fuel the cephalosporin market over the forecasted period.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1359&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Generation:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Fourth Generation

Fifth Generation

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Injection

Oral

Breakup by Application:

Respiratory Tract

Skin Infection

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800