Chainsaw Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Chainsaw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global chainsaw market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Chainsaw is a portable machine that contains a set of sharp teeth-shaped edges used to cut wood and other materials. It comprises a power head, guide bar, and a saw chain. It is easy to transport, carry, and refuel and consequently used in lambing, felling, brushing, and slashing trees and branches. At present, the chainsaw is employed in residential, commercial, and industrial construction applications across the globe.

Chainsaw Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and a significant rise in construction activities are resulting in deforestation worldwide. In line with this, the increasing demand for wood products, such as palm oil, pulp and paper, and plywood, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising standards of living of individuals are catalyzing the demand for premium furniture, wood-based flooring, panels, and roofing. This, coupled with the increasing affordability of wood-based decor pieces, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for animal products is also resulting in the expansion of grazing land and clearing of forest areas across the globe. This, in confluence with the easy availability of dairy products across various distribution channels, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the growing usage of battery-powered chainsaws due to less emissions is anticipated to drive the market around the world.

Chainsaw Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Husqvarna Group

Makita U.S.A. Inc. (MAKITA Corporation)

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG.

Remington Power Tools

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Blount International Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinary Co. Ltd. (Zomax Group).

The report has segmented the market based on product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gas-Powered

Electric and Battery Powered

Breakup by Application:

Residential Construction

Commercial and Industrial Construction

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

