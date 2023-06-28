Chemical Logistics Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global chemical logistics market size reached US$ 228.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 273.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Chemical Logistics Market Overview:

Chemical logistics play a crucial role in the transportation, storage, and handling of chemicals throughout the global supply chain. They involve the safe and efficient management of chemical products, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and minimizing risks associated with their handling. They encompass a range of activities, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, packaging, labeling, and documentation. They are specifically tailored to the unique requirements of the chemical industry, considering factors such as hazardous nature, temperature sensitivity, and regulatory compliance. Chemical logistics can be categorized into different types based on the nature of the chemicals being transported or the specific services provided. These types include bulk chemical logistics, which involve the transportation and storage of large quantities of chemicals in bulk containers or tanks.

Global Chemical Logistics Market Demand:

The global chemical logistics market is primarily boosted by the surging product demand in the pharmaceuticals, agriculture, petrochemicals, and manufacturing industries. These industries rely heavily on the efficient and timely delivery of chemicals to support their operations. Moreover, the expanding global trade, increasing chemical production, and the need for specialized handling and storage facilities are other growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the globalization of supply chains and the growing complexity of regulatory compliance have led companies to outsource their chemical logistics to third-party logistics providers, creating new opportunities in the market. In line with this, key manufacturers are ensuring seamless integration of their supply chains, adopting advanced technologies for tracking and monitoring, and maintaining compliance with stringent safety and environmental regulations to expand their product portfolio, which is providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Chemical Logistics Companies Worldwide:

Agility Public Warehousing Co.

BDP International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker, DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Montreal Chemical Logistics

Schneider National Inc.

Univar Inc. etc.

Breakup by Type:

Rail

Road

Pipeline

Sea

Others

Breakup by Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

