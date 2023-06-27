Children’s Entertainment Centers Market Size To Exceed US$ 18.1 Billion by 2028

The market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.95% during 2023-2028.

Children’s entertainment centers represent small amusement parks or entertainment zones that contain various recreational facilities and games to serve several local communities. They are often associated with larger operational hubs, including theme parks, and are marketed toward teenagers and families. Children’s entertainment centers offer various activities, such as classic fun centers, arcades, indoor playground systems, thrilling rides, soft play areas, and skill-based machine games. These engaging exercises develop the social skills of kids, ensure active learning, encourage creativity by promoting imagination, provide them an opportunity to socialize, and deliver optimal safety and security to mitigate the risk of injuries. As a result, children’s entertainment centers are used to engage families and host several private celebrations, including corporate events, birthday parties, and personal accomplishment celebrations.

Children’s Entertainment Centers Market Trends and Drivers:

The introduction of various family recreation hubs in metropolitan cities and the shifting inclination of younger demographics toward amusement parks for enjoyment purposes are among the primary factors driving the children’s entertainment centers market. Besides this, the emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating disposable incomes, and the availability of several gaming options for visitors are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the integration of entry fees merchandising and food and beverage (F&B) companies with children’s entertainment centers to offer various products while acting as main revenue-generating sources is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of virtual/artificial reality (VR/AR) gaming options in amusement parks and the launch of three-dimensional (3D) technologies and consoles to offer an immersive experience to players are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the rising organization of personal events in these hubs and the utilization of various marketing tactics, such as bonuses, gift cards, and birthday discounts, are anticipated to propel the children’s entertainment centers market over the forecasted period.

Children’s Entertainment Centers Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Fun City India (Landmark Group)

Dave & Buster’s Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment Group

Funriders Leisure & Amusement Pvt. Ltd.

KidZania S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Lucky Strike Entertainment

Scene75 Entertainment Centers

Smaaash and The Walt Disney Company.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Visitor Demographics:

Families with Children (0-9)

• Families with Children (9-12)

• Teenagers (12-18)

• Young Adults (18-24)

• Adults (Ages 24+)

Breakup by Facility Size:

Up to 5,000 Sq. Ft.

• 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

• 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

• 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

• 1 to 10 Acres

• 11 to 30 Acres

• Over 30 Acres

Breakup by Revenue Source:

Entry Fees and Ticket Sales

• Food and Beverages

• Merchandising

• Advertisement

• Others

Breakup by Activity Area:

Arcade Studios

• AR and VR Gaming Zones

• Physical Play Activities

• Skill/Competition Games

• Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

