China Online Food Delivery Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The China online food delivery market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

China Online Food Delivery Market Outlook:

Online food delivery involves the act of utilizing a mobile application to place an order for food from a restaurant or food establishment and subsequently receive the order at a designated location through delivery services. It enables customers to select their desired items from a digital menu of participating restaurants or food delivery platforms. It also allows individuals to customize their order and specify any special instructions or dietary requirements. It helps customers to make secure online payments through various methods such as credit cards, digital wallets, or cash on delivery, depending on the platform and location. It also provides real-time tracking, allowing customers to monitor the status of their delivery. Furthermore, as it allows restaurants to streamline their order management processes and efficiently handle delivery logistics, the popularity for online food delivery is rising in China.

Some of the Leading Key Players in Online food Delivery Industry In China:

Ele.me

Meituan Dianping

ENJOY

Daojia

Home-cook

Others

China Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for online food delivery, as it saves time and effort, offers access to a diverse selection of cuisines, and provides options for dietary preferences and restrictions, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth in China. Besides this, the rising utilization of smartphones to access the internet, along with the availability of affordable data plans, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing trend of ordering food online among working individuals as it is convenient is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the increasing number of restaurants serving premium quality food is supporting the growth of the market in China. Moreover, the rising investments in aggressive marketing campaigns by various online food delivery platforms to connect with a greater number of customers and increase the sales of the participating food joints are bolstering the growth of the market.

China Online Food Delivery Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focussed Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

