Chiral Chemicals Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chiral Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global chiral chemicals market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global chiral chemicals market size reached US$ 71.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 158.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

Chiral chemicals are compounds that contain an asymmetrical carbon atom at the center of the molecule. These compound’s left-hand and right-hand configurations are known as enantiomers, which possess the same physical properties but are different from others depending on the direction of rotation. They have superior chemical properties, such as varying hardness characteristics due to their geometrical shapes. They are widely used in the production of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and pheromones for optimum agricultural productivity. Additionally, they are utilized in the synthesis process for the development of drugs for cancer therapies, antivirals, antihistamines, antibiotics, anorexics, and antidiabetics.

Chiral Chemicals Market Trends:

The widespread utilization of chiral chemicals in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the global market. Coupled with the increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, is, in turn, driving the demand for chiral chemicals. Apart from this, the growing preference for naturally derived fragrances is expanding the usage of chiral chemicals in the cosmetics industry, thereby fuelling the market. Furthermore, numerous major companies are focusing on developing application-specific products to increase efficacy, is providing an impetus to the demand. Along with this, several leading players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to identify new drug formulations from chiral chemicals, is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the escalating demand for enantiomerically pure products and continuous technological advancements, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies Inc. (Daicel Corporation)

Codexis Inc.

Johnson Matthey

PerkinElmer Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Toray Industries Inc.

R. Grace & Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method Asymmetric Synthesis Method Asymmetric Catalysis Method

Biological Separation Method

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavors and Fragrances

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

