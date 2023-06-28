Chlorine Prices, Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Chlorine (Cl) is the second lightest halogen member, which is classed as a chemical element from the Group 17 of the periodic table. It looks like a greenish-yellow compound with a pungent and irritating odour.

By nature, it is toxic and corrosive. It is not combustible but may burn around common products such as ether, ammonia, acetylene, turpentine, hydrogen, natural gas, and finely divided metals.

Chlorine has the main function as a water disinfectant and as a sanitising compound used for treating sewage and industrial waste, which is the main market driver of the industry. Furthermore, it has extensive use in all household and industrial cleaning products. In substitution reactions, it is employed as an oxidising agent. In addition, it is used in the manufacturing industry, where it finds application for making products like dyestuffs, textiles, paints, medicines, solvents, antiseptics, and insecticides etc. Also, it is used to make a wide range of products, including paper and cloth, to prepare polymers, chlorides, refrigerants, pesticides, chlorinated solvents, and synthetic rubbers. Along with these uses, it facilitates the production of PVC that is used to make water pipes, car interiors, electrical wiring insulation, and vinyl flooring, among others.

Nouryon

Ercros S.A

Olin Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem)

May 19, 2023- Following the Nangal gas leak, PPCB (Punjab Pollution Control Board) suggested strict action towards 3 facilities after chlorine and ammonia were detected near the ground-zero private school, which led to the hospitalisation of many students and a teacher.

