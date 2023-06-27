Chocolate Market Size, Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on chocolate market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global chocolate market size reached US$ 156.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 181.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during 2023-2028.

What are chocolate?

Chocolate represents a sweet and edible product that is prepared from the ground and roasted cocoa beans. It is rich in essential minerals, carbohydrates, and several alkaloids, such as theobromine, phenethylamine, flavonoids, and caffeine, which aid in lowering the risk of Parkinson’s and cardiovascular diseases. In line with this, chocolate enhances blood flow, helps in protecting cells from inflammation, boosts energy levels, improves the immune system, etc. It can also promote serotonin, which exhibits anti-depressant properties. Presently, chocolate is commonly available in numerous forms and shapes and is used in preparing beverages, confectionaries, bakery products, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the chocolate industry?

The rising number of restaurants, hotels, coffee centers, and bakeries and the emerging trend of food vlogging are primarily driving the chocolate market. Additionally, the escalating demand for online shopping, the easy product availability across offline and online organized retail channels, and the expanding e-commerce industry are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer inclination towards molded chocolates that are infused with several additional flavors and raisins, almonds, nuts, and other dry fruits is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of innovative packaging by leading manufacturers, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals, and the increasing investments in branding and marketing are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the development of chocolates that are made without preservatives, additives, and refined sugar is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the development of limited-time flavors and packaging by leading manufacturers is projected to fuel the chocolate market in the coming years.

Arcor

Barry Callebaut

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Chocolaterie Guylian

Ferrero International

Mars Incorporated

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)

Moonstruck Chocolate Company

Nestlé S.A.

The Hershey Company

Chocolate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, product form, application, pricing and distribution.

Breakup by Product Type:

White Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Molded

Countlines

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Products

Bakery Products

Sugar Confectionery

Desserts

Others

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Everyday Chocolate

Premium Chocolate

Seasonal Chocolate

Breakup by Distribution:

Direct Sales (B2B)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

