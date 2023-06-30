Clickstream Analytics Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clickstream Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global clickstream analytics market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2023-2028.

Clickstream analytics is a programme that helps you collect, report, and analyse user behaviour on a website. It also aids in the identification of client patterns, the discovery of new mediums, and the increase of conversion rates. It also monitors and measures data regarding routing, stickiness, page visits, and the number of unique and returning users using web server log files.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market Trends:

The use of modern technologies such as big data to digitally transform key business processes has boosted data volume globally. This is one of the most important elements driving demand for clickstream analytics to better comprehend and analyse data and improve the customer experience. Furthermore, e-commerce business owners employ clickstream data to assess the site’s conversion and transaction success. Furthermore, market growth is aided by the growing e-commerce business, which is benefiting from increased internet penetration and increased smartphone sales. In addition, clickstream data can be integrated with data from other websites and applications to improve consumer happiness, which is driving market growth.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adobe Inc., Connexity (Symphony Technology Group), DISQO Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc. and Talend.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Click Path Optimization

Website/Application Optimization

Customer Analysis

Basket Analysis and Personalization

Traffic Analysis

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

