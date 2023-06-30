Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud-based VDI market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global cloud based VDI market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.07% during 2023-2028.

Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that hosts desktop environments on a centralized server in the cloud, offering a virtualized desktop experience to users over the internet. This cloud-based deployment model delivers higher flexibility, scalability, and accessibility, allowing users to access their desktops from any location on any device while reducing the burden of desktop management and maintenance for IT departments. Apart from this, it provides secure remote access to applications, data, and resources, thus enabling organizations to create a unified, efficient, and productive work environment.

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The increasing need for remote access to desktop environments, propelled by the proliferation of mobile devices, and the emerging trends of bring-your-own-device (BYOD), and work from home (WFH) practices, represent the key factor driving the market growth. In addition to this, businesses across all industries are seeking to adopt cloud-based solutions for their information technology (IT) needs, driven by the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness that these solutions offer, which is creating a favorable outlook for market growth. Moreover, the increasing complexity and diversity of applications and data, coupled with growing cybersecurity concerns, are prompting businesses to implement more secure and efficient IT systems. Cloud-based VDI offers centralized control, which makes it easier to deploy security updates and manage data, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches. Furthermore, the rising digitalization, ongoing advancements in cloud computing technologies, and increasing internet penetration present lucrative growth opportunities for the cloud based VDI market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hp Inc.

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd.

Rackspace Us Inc.

Vmware Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

