Cloud Continuum Market Share, Trends, Research Report 2023-2028

The latest research study “Cloud Continuum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that The global cloud continuum market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.94% during 2023-2028.

Cloud continuum represents the seamless integration of various cloud capabilities and services, such as private-, public-, hybrid-, and multi-clouds and data centers. Some standard technologies integrated include AI and hyper-automation, quantum computing, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, Big Data analytics, etc. Cloud continuum provides several benefits to the organizations, including increased speed-to-market, continuous innovations, cost reduction, and quicker growth with cross- and up-selling. It also assists businesses in selecting the best types of services and technology and making the most of their capabilities. As a result, the cloud continuum finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, government, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, etc.

Cloud Continuum Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating need for advanced solutions to efficiently manage complex and multi-cloud strategies for enterprises with diverse operations is among the primary factors driving the cloud continuum market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this technique, owing to its several benefits, including agility, innovation, business focus, scalability, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of remote and hybrid working modules, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in an increased demand for cloud continuum services to enable accessible data sharing among users, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of multi-access edge computing (MEC), which offers cloud resources at the edge of the network with low latency and high bandwidth, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of hyper-converged infrastructure and specialized hardware that aid in the faster processing of data in an efficient manner is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of high-speed 5G networks and the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies promoting digitalization are anticipated to propel the cloud continuum market in the coming years.

Cloud Continuum Market Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Cloud-based Services

Real-time Data Analysis

AI and Automation

Internet of Things (IoTs)

Security

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

