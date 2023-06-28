Cloud Gaming Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5% during 2023-2028.
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud gaming market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Cloud gaming refers to a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user’s personal computer (PC), console, or mobile device by establishing a remote connection with third-party organizations that have the software of the game stored in their server. In terms of technology, it can be categorized into video streaming and file streaming categories. Cloud gaming solutions require less storage and enable users to play games online without having to purchase or download the actual software. They eliminate the need to keep physical copies of software and even provide an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allow the users to view another user’s game through live video streaming. As a result, cloud gaming technologies are in extensive demand among gamers across the globe.
Report Metric:
|Base Year of Estimation:
|2022
|Historical Data:
|2017-2022
|Future Forecast Period:
|2023-2028
Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:
The expanding mobile gaming audience and the increasing digitalization in gaming technology are among the key factors driving the cloud gaming market. In addition to this, the introduction of 5G, which facilitate faster data transmission speeds and enhanced connectivity landscape, and the launch of unlimited data plans are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing availability of installation free and download free gameplays on almost all devices and operating systems (OS), including MAC, Android, Linux, iOS, Chrome OS, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities related to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are expected to bolster the cloud gaming market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Utomik B.V.
- Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
- Numecent Holdings Ltd.
- RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex) (OTCMKTS: VTXB)
- Parsec Cloud Inc.
- Paperspace
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Simplay Gaming Ltd.
- Ubitus Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- Sony (NYSE: SONY)
- Amazon web services (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
- IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)
- Samsung electronics (KRX: 005930)
- GameFly
- CiiNow, Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Devices Type:
- Smartphones
- Smart TVs
- Consoles
- Tablets
- PCs
Breakup by Spectrum:
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Breakup by Genre:
- Adventure/Role Playing Games
- Puzzles
- Social Games
- Strategy
- Simulation
- Others
Breakup by Spectrum:
- Hardcore Gamers
- Casual Gamers
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
