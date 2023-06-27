Cloud Robotics Market Size to Reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Cloud Robotics Market

Cloud robotics refers to a collaborative system in which robots and other physical devices are connected to cloud computing resources and services. It combines the capabilities of robotics with the vast computational power and storage capabilities of the cloud. Cloud robotics enables robots to leverage cloud-based resources, such as data storage, processing, and machine learning algorithms, to enhance their capabilities and perform more complex tasks. In cloud robotics, robots can offload computationally intensive tasks to the cloud, allowing them to operate with limited onboard processing and memory resources. The cloud acts as a central hub where robots can access and share data, communicate with other robots or devices, and receive software updates and improvements. This approach provides several advantages, including improved processing power, access to real-time data and analytics, and the ability to learn from collective experiences.

How Big Is the Cloud Robotics Market?

The global cloud robotics market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The cloud robotics market is influenced by several industry trends and drivers. One significant trend is the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries. As businesses seek to improve efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness, they are turning to cloud robotics solutions. Cloud robotics enables centralized control, remote monitoring, and data analysis, allowing organizations to streamline operations, optimize resource utilization, and enhance overall performance. Another driver is the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities in robotics. Cloud robotics provides access to powerful cloud-based AI and ML algorithms, enabling robots to learn, adapt, and make intelligent decisions based on real-time data and insights. This driver is particularly relevant in applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial automation, where advanced perception, planning, and decision-making are critical.

Furthermore, the emergence of 5G and edge computing technologies is driving the adoption of cloud robotics. 5G networks offer low latency and high bandwidth, enabling real-time communication and data transfer between robots and cloud servers. Edge computing brings computing resources closer to the robots, reducing latency and enabling faster response times. These technologies enhance the performance and responsiveness of cloud robotics systems, making them more viable and efficient for a wide range of applications.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G

5G

RF

Infrared

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Cloud Robotics

Service Cloud Robotics

Personal Service Cloud Robotics

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

ABB Group, Calvary Robotics, CloudMinds, FANUC Corporation, inVia Robotics Inc., Kuka AG (Midea Group), Ortelio Ltd, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), V3 Smart Technologies and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

