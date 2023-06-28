Cocoa butter Price Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Cocoa Butter or theobroma oil is a vegetable fat that appears to be pale yellow in colour with a subtle aroma and taste profile. It is a triglyceride which is derived from cocoa beans through the fermentation process. The butter offers great properties like a low melting point, high antioxidant content, ability to increase shelf life and prevent rancidity. In addition, to these properties, it is also a great source of vitamin E which offers great advantages like skin healing properties, skin moisture, improved bone health, prevention of liver disease, healthier cholesterol, and offers protection against sun rays.

Request for Real-Time Cocoa butter Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/cocoa-butter-price-trends/pricerequest

Its nutritional profile consists of heart-healthy oleic acid and small quantities of vitamins K and E, as well as choline.

Key Details About the Cocoa butter Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Cocoa butter price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Cocoa butter Price chart, including India Cocoa butter price, USA Cocoa butter price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Cocoa butter Price Trend:

The market demand for Cocoa butter is primarily driven by the product’s wide application in chocolate confectionery products like white chocolate, chocolate bars, cookies, cakes, chocolate bars, and ice cream, which are immensely popular among consumers. Furthermore, it is employed in toiletries, pharmaceutical ointments, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, in body and face lotions, among others which boosts the market expansion. In addition, it is used in culinary applications as a substitute for coconut butter or oil in dairy-free or vegan food preparations. Cocoa butter is also used in medication delivery, serving as a base for medical suppositories owing to it being nontoxic and having the ability to melt at body temperature.

Key Players:

Bo International

Olam International

Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)

Wuxi Huadong Cocoa Food Co.,Ltd

Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.

News & Recent Development

June 12 2023- Prices of chocolate have increased by 14% over the last year and will likely rise more as a result of restricted cocoa supply.

Related Post:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Jolie Alexa

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA