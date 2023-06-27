Color Cosmetics Market Trends, Share, Top Companies, Industry Size and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Color Cosmetics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Color Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global color cosmetics market size reached US$ 77.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Color Cosmetics and Uses ? :

Color cosmetics are makeup products, including foundation, eye shadow, lipstick, and blush, which are used by individuals to enhance facial features and boost self-esteem. They are manufactured by using a combination of core ingredients, such as water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, emollients, pigments, fragrances, and pH stabilizers. Presently, numerous manufacturers offer hybrid makeup products that provide therapeutic benefits to the skin. For instance, a foundation that reduces fine lines and wrinkles or a concealer that helps treat acne.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/color-cosmetics-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

Chantecaille Beauté (Beiersdorf AG)

Ciaté London (Brand Agency London)

Coty Inc

Kryolan

L’Oréal S.A

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Company Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever plc

Color Cosmetics Market Future Demand and Growth:

The growing urban population, inflating income levels, and the increasing consciousness among consumers about physical appearances are primarily driving the color cosmetics market. Furthermore, the development of social commerce platforms that enable the masses to interact with brands or purchase a product or service via non-traditional channels and online forums is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing delivery of relevant and targeted advertisements to people for expanding the sales of color cosmetics across several countries, on account of the rising usage of social media and advanced data analysis, is positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the introduction of virtual try-on features in online apps, which allow individuals to try makeup products in real-time and obtain a personalized skin examination and skincare routine, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising focus of companies on replacing synthetic ingredients with natural plant-based colorants, owing to the increasing consumer awareness of organic cosmetics, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of premium makeup products in innovative packaging designs is expected to drive the color cosmetics market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Target Market:

Mass Products

Prestige Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Facial Products

Hair Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800