Commercial Drones Market Share, Size, Trends, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Commercial Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Commercial Drones market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How Big Is The Commercial Drones Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 20.7 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 84.3 Billion
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 25.9%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What are Commercial Drones?
Commercial drones represent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for industrial purposes rather than personal or recreational usage. They are integrated with several components, such as flight control computers, thermal cameras, ultrasonic and collision avoidance sensors, receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), etc. Commercial drones aid in mapping areas and gathering real-time data while surveying and performing superior-quality aerial filming and photography. They prove extremely effective in risk mitigation, weather monitoring, urban planning, farm management, traffic controlling, green mapping, research and excavation, etc. Consequently, commercial drones find extensive applications across various sectors, including agriculture, delivery and logistics, energy, media and entertainment, construction, security and law enforcement, etc.
Request For A Free Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-drones-market/requestsample
What Are The Growth Prospects And Trends In The Commercial Drones Industry?
The growing need for intelligent UAVs with high-resolution cameras and state-of-the-art sensors to perform numerous business-related operations is among the key factors driving the commercial drones market. In addition to this, the expanding location-based services, such as e-commerce shipping, tourism, food delivery, and social networking, and the elevating requirement for speeding-up distribution procedures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Apart from this, the launch of smart commercial drones with built-in compliance technologies to facilitate efficacious flight control is also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the development of new products incorporated with three-dimensional (3D) mapping, automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast or ADS-B transponder solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), that assist in geographical mapping, tracking multiple objects, and offering analytical insights after capturing, transferring, and processing data is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of the drone variants in the agricultural segment to promote sustainable growth of crops by delivering information related to climate change to farmers is expected to bolster the commercial drones market in the coming years.
What Is Included In Market Segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Weight Insights:
- <2 Kg
- 2 Kg-25 Kg
- 25 Kg-150 Kg
System Insights:
- Hardware
- Airframe
- Propulsion System
- Payloads
- Others
- Software
Product Insights:
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Blade
- Hybrid
Mode of Operations Insights:
- Remotely Operated
- Semi-Autonomous
- Autonomous
Application Insights:
- Filming and Photography
- Inspection and Maintenance
- Mapping and Surveying
- Precision Agriculture
- Surveillance and Monitoring
- Others
End Use Insights:
- Agriculture
- Delivery and Logistics
- Energy
- Media and Entertainment
- Real Estate and Construction
- Security and Law Enforcement
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- Aeronavics Ltd.
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Autel Robotics, Delair
- Insitu Inc. (The Boeing Company)
- Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.
- PrecisionHawk Inc.
- SenseFly (AgEagle Aerial Sys)
- Skydio Inc.
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)
- and Yuneec International
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
