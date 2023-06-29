Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook, Sales Analysis | Global Report 2023-2028

What is commercial kitchen appliances?

Commercial kitchen appliances comprise ovens, grills, refrigerators, microwaves, food processors, blenders, ice makers, mixers, grinders, burners, toasters, broilers, slicers, griddles, deep fryers, dishwashers, storage containers, sinks, stovetops, etc. They are usually manufactured from numerous materials, such as brass, plastic, copper, stainless steel, aluminum, etc. Commercial kitchen appliances are easy to use and clean, durable, cost-effective, efficient, etc., and simplify several tasks. They can withstand heavy usage and are more prominent and stronger as compared to home kitchen appliances. These appliances aid in providing flexibility while eliminating money, waste of time, and space. They help in improving the cooking speed, which elevates customer experience and generates more revenue in a business.

The global commercial kitchen appliances market size reached US$ 93.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

commercial kitchen appliances Industry Trends:

The escalating demand for refrigerators to preserve food over a long period is primarily driving the commercial appliances market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of drive-through meals among individuals who have busy schedules is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of cafes, quick service restaurants (QSRs), resorts, hotels, and other food chains is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of smart and advanced commercial kitchen appliances as compared to their conventional counterparts by chefs is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled connected refrigerator with intuitive alert and temperature management features is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of energy-efficient, time-saving, and cost-effective product variants that are easily accessible via online and offline distribution channels is anticipated to fuel the commercial appliances market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

• Alto-Shaam Inc.

• American Range Corporation

• G.S. Blodgett Corporation (The Middleby Corporation)

• Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

• Hoshizaki Corporation

• Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd.

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Duke Manufacturing Company

• Electrolux AB

• MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

• The Vollrath Company LLC

• True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global commercial kitchen appliances market based on type, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by type:

• Refrigerators

• Cooking Appliances

• Cooktop and Cooking Ranges

• Ovens

• Dishwashers

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

• Railway Dining

• Institutional Canteen

• Resort and Hotel

• Hospital

• Full Service Restaurant (FSR)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

