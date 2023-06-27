Commercial Vehicles Market Trends, Demand, Industry Size and Business Opportunity 2023-2028

What is the Size of Commercial Vehicles Market ? :

The latest research study “Commercial Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global commercial vehicles market size reached US$ 772.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 988.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.02% during 2023-2028.

Commercial vehicles are licensed automobiles widely used in the transportation of goods or materials. They are available in various shapes, sizes, and capabilities to meet the diverse needs of industries and businesses. They can be equipped with specialized features to support their intended use, such as refrigeration units for transporting perishable goods or hydraulic lifts for transporting heavy equipment. They offer several advantages, including less air and noise pollution, reduced fuel consumption and maintenance costs, increased payload capability, and enhanced reliability. Consequently, they are used for various applications, such as passenger transportation, logistics, industrial, and mining. Some commonly used commercial vehicles include freight vehicles, company vans, minivans, pick-up trucks, sports utility vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses, and coaches.

Who is the Market Leader Commercial Vehicles ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

ISUZU Motors Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Motors Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

What is the Growth of Commercial Vehicle Market ? :

The growing need for goods transportation across various industries is driving the global market. Coupled with this, the rising construction and mining activities, which are increasing requirements for material transportation worldwide, are contributing to the overall demand.

Furthermore, numerous major companies are heavily investing in developing innovative vehicle designs for reducing load factors and size and providing customization according to weight regulations, which is providing a boost to the market. In line with this, the launch of semi-autonomous commercial vehicles and electric vehicles for the transportation of goods is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by other factors, including rising government initiatives to promote the uptake of EVs, expanding investments in road developments across geographically extended locations, and the increasing number of e-commerce activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

IC Engine

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by End Use:

Industrial

Mining and Construction

Logistics

Passenger Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

