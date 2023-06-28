Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market size reached US$ 2,286.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,693.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps in analyzing the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases and their interaction with structures. They utilize high-speed computers and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of liquids and help in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, and chemical reactions. They are cost-effective, non-intrusive, and virtual modeling techniques that aid in detecting and rectifying the designs before the manufacturing process is initiated. They are used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, and submarines and evaluate aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry.

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automobile sector is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing demand for computational fluid dynamics in the aerospace and aeronautics industries are also contributing to the overall market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on account of the growing environmental concern is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising investment by the governments in the aerospace and defense industry to improve the overall infrastructure is providing a thrust to the market. Besides, the increasing demand for energy-based products and services is favorably impacting the demand. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization, developments in cloud services, and extensive research, and development (R&D) activities by leading players, are also influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-Based Model

On-Premises Model

Breakup by End-User:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Energy

Material and Chemical Processing

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

