Cone Beam Imaging Market Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cone Beam Imaging Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global cone beam imaging market size reached US$ 761.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,306.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

Cone beam imaging refers to a type of computed tomography (CT) technique used in implant dentistry, ear nose throat (ENT), and orthopedics. It generates three-dimensional (3D) images of teeth, jaw, nose, nerve paths, and soft tissues of the craniofacial and maxillofacial regions. This imaging machine consists of a cone-shaped digital X-ray beam mounted on a 360-degree rotating arm to capture images from multiple angles. As compared to traditional CT, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) requires lesser radiation exposure, is non-invasive and enables medical professionals to accurately diagnose, plan, evaluate, and treat various dental ailments.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, especially amongst the geriatric population, represents the key factor driving the global cone beam imaging market growth. In line with this, rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies have enabled people to afford expensive cosmetic procedures and dental care services, which is supporting the market growth. Rapid technological advancements, The development of flat panel detectors for image-guided surgeries, for example, is adding to the market’s positive outlook.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cone-beam-imaging-market/requestsample

Global Cone Beam Imaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Cefla S.C., Curve Beam LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J. Morita Mfg. Corp., Planmeca Group, Prexion Corporation and Vatech Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, application, patient position, detector type and end user.

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Endodontics

Periodontology

Orthopedics

ENT

Others

Breakup by Patient Position:

Standing

Seating

Supine

Breakup by Detector Type:

Flat Panel Image Detector

Image Intensifier Type Detector

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2813&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800