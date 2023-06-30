Connected Mining Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Connected Mining Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global connected mining market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global global connected mining market size reached US$ 10.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.

Connected mining refers to the utilization of technology to achieve connectivity and data exchange within all the components of a mining operation. This includes connecting workers, equipment, processes, and systems to enable better coordination, instant communication, and real-time operational intelligence. The use of digital solutions allows efficient management of mining operations, increases productivity, enhances safety, and reduces operating costs. Connected mining technologies typically include the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, which together form a cohesive, intelligent network that allows mining companies to optimize operations and drive strategic decisions.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-mining-market/requestsample

Global Connected Mining Market Trends:

The rising demand for base metals and precious minerals globally, coupled with the need for optimization and cost reduction in mining operations, is prompting the industry to adopt advanced technologies, driving the market of connected mining. Moreover, the increasing awareness about worker safety is propelling the adoption of connected mining technologies that enhance monitoring and predictive maintenance to prevent accidents. Besides this, the expanding incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in mining operations to enable real-time data analysis and predictive analytics, enhancing decision-making processes, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the escalating concerns about sustainability are encouraging the mining sector to leverage technology for efficient resource utilization and minimal environmental impact, strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive investments in government initiatives supporting the digitalization of the mining industry are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3068&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Group

Accenture Plc

Alastri

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hexagon AB

Io

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

Symboticware Inc.

Trimble Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Equipments

Software

Services

Equipment Breakup by Type:

Automated Mining Excavators

Load Haul Dump

Drillers and Breakers

Others

Software and Services Breakup by Type:

Data/Operations/Asset Management and Security Software

Support and Maintenance Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Others

Breakup by Mining Type:

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Breakup by Solution Type:

Connected Assets and Logistics Solutions

Connected Control Solutions

Connected Safety and Security Solutions

Remote Management Solutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800