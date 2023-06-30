Contact Center Software Market Trends, Share, Segmentation and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Contact Center Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global contact center software market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Contact Center Software Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 29.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 83.1 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 18.9% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Contact Center Software?

Contact center software refers to the wide range of technological tools and applications that are used to manage and improve customer interactions in contact centers. It includes various features, such as call routing, interactive voice response (IVR), customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce management (WFM). One of the key features of contact center software is its ability to improve customer experience and satisfaction. By providing agents with the tools and information they need to handle customer inquiries and issues quickly and effectively, contact center software can help organizations build stronger relationships with their customers. Consequently, contact center software finds extensive application in a wide variety of industries, such as healthcare, retail, finance, and travel and tourism.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Contact Center Software Industry?

The rising demand for omnichannel customer engagement solutions represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions and the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement tools are acting as major growth-inducing factors. The market is also being driven by the growing need for workforce optimization and management tools and the increasing demand for real-time analytics and reporting. Other factors, such as the growing focus on customer experience and satisfaction and the increasing demand for self-service and automated solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Contact Center Software Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aspect Software

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Five9 Inc.

Genesys

International Business Machines Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Unify Inc. (Atos SE).

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end use and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) Call Recording Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Customer Collaboration Dialer Interactive Voice Responses (IVR) Others

Service Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Training and Consulting Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

