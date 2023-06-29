Containerized Data Center Market Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Containerized Data Center Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global containerized data center market size reached US$ 8.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Containerized data centers are modern, portable data centers pre-installed inside a shipping container or pod. These containers can accommodate all the essential IT equipment and data center components, including servers, racks, power, networking, storage, heating, cooling, and computing devices. They work on the plug-and-play principle and serve as a caching and data aggregation point between users and servers to manage heavy data traffic and IT loads. Compared to conventional data centers, they require minimal operational space and provide quick deployment, flexible power and cooling designs, and scalable capacity. As a result, containerized data centers are extensively used across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), government, defense, healthcare, and education industries.

Containerized Data Center Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing reliance on digital technology that generates high volumes of data in the network has strengthened the need for advanced performance and computing in the data center. This, along with the expanding IT and telecom sectors and the rising construction of new data centers for data processing and storage, represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, containerized data centers are gaining traction over brick-and-mortar facilities as they require lower capital expenditures, can be deployed outdoors and in unused spaces, and can work in extreme weather conditions, enabling organizations to recoup valuable square footage in the building. In line with this, the surging popularity of containerized data centers due to their all-in-one design that offers high system integration and reliability has catalyzed the market growth. In addition, the shifting inclination toward portable and energy-efficient data centers with plug-and-play capabilities owing to the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions among organizations has augmented the product demand.

Furthermore, several key players are developing innovative solutions, including advanced cooling and power systems, to provide low power usage effectiveness (PUE) and minimize operating expenses. Along with this, continual technological advancements, such as the widespread integration of containerized data centers with the Internet of Things (IoT) and disaster recovery systems, have propelled market growth. Other factors, including the advent of 5G technology, escalating demand for edge computing and scalable data computing solutions, rising penetration of smart devices, and improving digital infrastructure, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2023-2028.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type of Container:

20 FT Container

40 FT Container

Customized Container

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Organization

Midsize Organization

Large Organization

Breakup by Application:

Greenfield

Brownfield

Upgrade and Consolidation

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Healthcare

Defense

Entertainment and Media

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)

Schneider Electric SE

ZTE Corporation

