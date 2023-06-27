Core Banking Software Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Statistics and Outlook 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Core Banking Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global core banking software market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What is the Market Prediction for Core Banking Software Market?

The global core banking software market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Core Banking Software?

Core banking software (CBS) refers to the tools that are generally used for handling banking activities, including transactions, payments, and financial records. These services aid in processing day-to-day banking transactions, such as publishing updates to reports. CBS also assist in calculating interests, floating new accounts, servicing loans, processing deposits and withdrawals, and managing customer relationships. In addition, these services reduce operational costs, minimize human errors, facilitate the decision-making process, ensure lesser workforce requirements for execution, and enable greater accountability of the customers. As a result, CBS find widespread applications in banks and financial institutions across the globe.

Request for a Free PDF sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/core-banking-software-market/requestsample

What Are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Core Banking Software Market?

The escalating demand for these services, as they offer various benefits, including process standardization, transaction accuracy, improved management of documentation and records, and ease in the submission of regulatory reports, is among the primary factors driving the core banking software market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these tools, owing to the increased guidance to consumers in opening accounts, calculating interest, completing quick routine transactions of cash deposits and withdrawals, and offering banking services anywhere, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of core banking software across the globe, as they receive e-payments instantly and transfer funds remotely, and the gradual shift toward online banking solutions are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the leading service providers are integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and software as a service (SaaS) technology to offer unique financial experiences and accelerate digital transformation, which is expected to bolster the core banking software market in the coming years.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3649&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who Are the Key Players Operating in the Core Banking Software Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Capgemini

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Temenos AG

Unisys Corporation.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on solution, service, deployment and end use.

Breakup by Solution:

Deposits

Loans

Enterprise Customer Solutions

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use:

Banks

Financial Institutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3649&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://paperpage.in/blogs/198601/LED-Lighting-Market-Size-Growth-Factors-and-Forecast-Report-2023

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/191749/LED-Lighting-Market-Share-Growth-Companies-and-Forecast-2023-2028

https://biiut.com/read-blog/1208_led-lighting-market-trends-demand-key-players-and-analysis-2023-2028.html

https://paperpage.in/blogs/198627/Organic-Acids-Market-Trends-Share-Analysis-Growth-and-Forecast-2023

https://www.rolonet.com/blogs/191750/Organic-Acids-Market-Size-Trends-Growth-Opportunity-and-Analysis-2023

https://biiut.com/read-blog/1210_organic-acids-market-trends-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-2023-2028.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/