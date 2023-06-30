Crane Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global crane market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global crane market size reached US$ 49.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

A crane is a heavy-duty machine for lifting and moving heavy objects, materials, or equipment. It is widely used in construction sites, manufacturing plants, shipping ports, and other industries requiring heavy items. It consists of several key components, including the base, the mast or tower, the boom, and the hook or grapple. The base provides stability for the crane, while the mast or tower extends the crane’s height. The boom is the arm of the crane that is used to lift objects. The hook or grapple is the device that attaches to the object being lifted, and it can be used to move items vertically, horizontally, or in any other direction. It comes in various types, including tower cranes, mobile cranes, crawler cranes, and overhead cranes. Each type has unique features and is designed for different applications.

Global Crane Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the significant growth in the construction industry. In line with this, the increasing demand for high-capacity cranes in the energy and utilities sector for the maintenance and construction of power plants and transmission lines is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising infrastructure development in emerging markets and rapid urbanization are positively influencing the market. The growing use of cranes in the transportation and logistics industry for loading and unloading heavy cargo containers offers numerous opportunities for the market. Moreover, the expansion of the oil and gas industry and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, remote control, and telematics in crane operations are catalyzing the market. Besides, implementing government regulations to ensure worker safety and enhance the efficiency of construction projects is leading to the adoption of advanced cranes. Additionally, the widespread usage of the crane in the shipbuilding industry for the assembly and installation of ship components is providing a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr-International

Manitowoc

Terex

XCMG Group

American Crane and Equipment

Badger Equipment

Broderson

IHI Construction Machinery

Link-Belt Construction Equipment

Kobelco Cranes

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Mobile Cranes

Marine And Port Cranes

Fixed Cranes

Breakup by Application:

Construction And Infrastructure

Mining

Oil And Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

