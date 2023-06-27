Crunchy Chocolate Market 2023: Size, Share, Industry Overview, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Crunchy Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global crunchy chocolate market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2023-2028.

What are Crunchy Chocolates?

Crunchy chocolate, also known as wafer chocolate, refers to crispy wafers coated with a chocolate layer. It is prepared from a wide variety of ingredients including cocoa butter, sugar, wafer, skimmed milk powder, emulsifier, coconut oil, and flavourings. Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing many product variants of crunchy chocolates which are not only delicious but also cater to the needs and demands of a health-conscious consumer-base.

Crunchy Chocolate Market Trends:

The rising popularity of crunchy chocolate has resulted in product premiumization and manufacturing of vegan gluten-free, organic and energy bars with added nuts, dried fruits and cereals. This, in turn, has propelled the growth of the market. As the chunks and crumbs of crunchy chocolate are used in the preparation of beverages, such as smoothies, coffee or in chocolate sandwiches, the demand for crunchy chocolate is projected to escalate in the upcoming years. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth across the globe are expanding distribution channels, flourishing food and beverage industry and rising disposable incomes of the consumers. The major factor hindering the crunchy chocolate market is the presence of high saturated fats and sugar content which can lead to numerous health problems, such as obesity, tooth decay, etc.

Crunchy Chocolate Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the crunchy chocolate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mars Inc

Mondelez International Inc

Nestle SA

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods Corp

Grupo Arcor

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global crunchy chocolate market on the basis of distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

super- and hyper-markets

convenience stores

non-grocery retailers

others.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

