Cumene Market 2023: Industry Trends, Value, Volume, Growth Drivers and Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Cumene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on cumene market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global cumene market size reached US$ 20.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

What are cumene?

Cumene, also known as isopropylbenzene, is an organic compound that is colorless with a sweet, fruity odor. It is commonly used as an intermediate in the production of other chemicals, such as acetone and phenol. It is oxidized to form cumene hydroperoxide, which is then treated with acid to produce phenol and acetone. It is also used as a solvent in the manufacturing of various products, including paints, coatings, and printing inks. In addition, it is employed as a fuel additive to improve the performance of gasoline. Consequently, cumene finds extensive applications across chemical, petrochemical, plastic, and oil and gas industries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the cumene industry?

The market is primarily driven by the expanding plastic industry across the globe. In addition, the rising adoption of acetone as an industrial solvent represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, cumene is used to produce acrylic sheets, laminates, and composites that are used across the construction, automotive, and medical industries. This, coupled with the introduction of food-grade cumene for producing polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization, the adoption of advanced technologies to produce cumene, and the increasing consumer demand for high-octane cumene derivatives are some of the other factors creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BASF SE

Borealis AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

INEOS Capital Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Versalis S.p.A.

Cumene Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, manufacturing process, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Breakup by Application:

Phenol

Acetone

Paints and Enamels

High-octane Aviation Fuels

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Plastics Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

