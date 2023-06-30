Cysteine Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cysteine Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global cysteine market size reached US$ 387.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 516.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Cysteine is a non-essential amino acid used for protein synthesis and other metabolic functions. It contains sulfur and promotes the stability of proteins. It is commonly found in beta-keratin and is the primary protein in skin, nails and hair. Cysteine is a rich source of antioxidants and aids in reducing the signs of aging, inflammation and cell damage, protecting the skin from radiation, increasing muscle mass and healing surgical and burn wounds. It is also used in the manufacturing of various products, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and food and dietary supplements.

Cysteine Market Trends:

The global cysteine market is primarily being driven by the increasing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose. It also aids in the treatment of diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels and reducing insulin resistance. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in the food and beverage industry is providing a thrust to the market growth. Cysteine is used in dough processing and manufacturing meat flavorings and roast aromas. In line with this, the increasing product utilization for the manufacturing of cosmetics, such as hair conditioners, shaving creams, styling gels and shampoos, is favoring the market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cysteine-market/requestsample

Cysteine Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Rika Co. Ltd, Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co. Ltd, Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co. Ltd. (Grand Pharma (China) Co. Ltd.) and Wuxi Bikang Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on production process, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Production Process:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Conditioner

Flavor Enhancer

Reducing Agent

Human Insulin Production

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4329&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group