Dairy Industry in Delhi Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the report titled “Dairy Industry in Delhi: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution,” the Delhi dairy market size reached INR 646.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach INR 1,297.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2023-2028.
Report Metric
Historical: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2023-2028
Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-delhi/requestsample
Delhi Dairy Market Industry Definition and Application:
Milk is an essential source of macro-and micronutrients such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins A and D, magnesium, zinc, etc. These nutrients help in strengthening bones, lowering the risks of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism and fortifying the body against numerous diseases. Based on the product type, the dairy market can be segmented into milk, cheese, butter, dairy desserts, yogurt, and other product types.
Delhi Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating health consciousness among the consumers and the increasing working population in the metropolitan city are primarily driving the growth of the Delhi dairy market. Besides this, the transformation of the dairy industry from an unorganized sector into an organized one has also contributed to the market growth. Additionally, several key market players are focusing on upgrading their networks of milk procurement in order to serve a large number of consumers. Various other factors, including continuous technological advancements for improving the shelf life of liquid milk and the introduction of government schemes to promote dairy farming practices, are projected to further drive the Delhi dairy market in the coming years.
Delhi Dairy Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on product.
Breakup by Product:
- Liquid milk
- Ghee
- Curd
- Paneer
- Ice-cream
- Table butter
- Skimmed milk powder
- Frozen/flavoured yoghurt
- Fresh cream
- Lassi
- Butter milk
- Cheese
- Flavoured milk
- UHT milk
- Dairy whitener
- Sweet condensed milk
- Infant food
- Malt based beverages
Who are the Delhi Dairy Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Mother Dairy
Amul
Paras
Delhi Milk Scheme
Kwality
Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3536&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
Olivia Anderson
Marketing Manager
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group