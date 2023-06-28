Dairy Industry in Delhi Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the report titled “Dairy Industry in Delhi: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution,” the Delhi dairy market size reached INR 646.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach INR 1,297.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-delhi/requestsample

Delhi Dairy Market Industry Definition and Application:

Milk is an essential source of macro-and micronutrients such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins A and D, magnesium, zinc, etc. These nutrients help in strengthening bones, lowering the risks of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism and fortifying the body against numerous diseases. Based on the product type, the dairy market can be segmented into milk, cheese, butter, dairy desserts, yogurt, and other product types.

Delhi Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating health consciousness among the consumers and the increasing working population in the metropolitan city are primarily driving the growth of the Delhi dairy market. Besides this, the transformation of the dairy industry from an unorganized sector into an organized one has also contributed to the market growth. Additionally, several key market players are focusing on upgrading their networks of milk procurement in order to serve a large number of consumers. Various other factors, including continuous technological advancements for improving the shelf life of liquid milk and the introduction of government schemes to promote dairy farming practices, are projected to further drive the Delhi dairy market in the coming years.

Delhi Dairy Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product.

Breakup by Product:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Who are the Delhi Dairy Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Mother Dairy

Amul

Paras

Delhi Milk Scheme

Kwality

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3536&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group