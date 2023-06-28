Dairy Industry in Madhya Pradesh Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dairy Industry in Madhya Pradesh: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution,” the Madhya Pradesh dairy market size reached INR 975.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Madhya Pradesh dairy market to reach INR 2,299.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.37% during 2023-2028.

Dairy refers to a business enterprise that generally deals with the processing and harvesting of animal milk for human consumption. In addition to this, dairy products offer a rich source of several nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, proteins, zinc, magnesium, etc. They aid in supporting body growth, maintaining strong bones, building and repairing muscle tissues, regulating blood pressure, etc. The dairy industry encompasses the processing and harvesting of milk for the production of various dairy items, such as cheese, butter, ice cream, yogurt, etc. Some of the techniques used for processing include dehydration and heat treatment. Furthermore, these approaches help in extending the shelf life, thereby ensuring the safety of the end product for human consumption.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dairy-industry-madhya-pradesh/requestsample

Madhya Pradesh Dairy Market Trends:

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is augmenting the adoption of milk-based ingredients, which is primarily driving the Madhya Pradesh dairy market. Additionally, the development of fast-food chains and the rising consumer inclination towards organic products are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for dairy products, such as ghee, buttermilk, paneer cheese, condensed milk, etc., in traditional recipes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing investments in R&D activities to enhance fodder and feed availability, as well as milk procurement network, and promote dairy farming practices are propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the development of advanced technologies in the production and distribution process and continuous improvements in retail facilities and cold chain logistics are anticipated to fuel the Madhya Pradesh dairy market over the forecasted period.

Madhya Pradesh Dairy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

GCMMF (Amul), MPCDF (Sanchi), Anit Industries (Sourabh), Pawanshree Food International Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product segments:

liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=761&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800