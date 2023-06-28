Dairy Industry in Orissa Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Dairy Industry in Orissa: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution″, the Orissa dairy market size reached INR 394.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Orissa dairy market to reach INR 762.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.

Orissa Dairy Industry Definition and Application:

Dairy refers to numerous food and beverage products produced from the milk of cows, sheep, goats, and buffalos. It comprises fresh milk, cream, yogurt, paneer, cheese, butter, and ghee. It relies on pasteurization after extraction from cattle to kill bacteria for preventing tuberculosis, brucellosis, and typhoid fever. It offers various macro and micronutrients, such as protein, carbohydrate, fat, zinc, calcium, iodine, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, D, B12, and B2, for proper health management. It also provides casein and whey, which boosts muscle development and helps in weight management. It facilitates bone development in children by providing adequate calcium while reducing heart complications, insulin resistance, obesity, and blood pressure levels. Dairy also decreases the chances of stroke and colorectal cancer among the masses. It assists in maintaining the gut microbiota and enhancing digestion while improving energy by reducing fatigue. It aids in the development of the brain and the growth of the vital organs of the baby during the pregnancy period. It also provides adequate hydration and prevents cavities and tooth decay. As dairy consumption is beneficial for leading a healthy life, it is highly recommended by dieticians and nutritionists across Orissa.

Orissa Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumption of dairy products in Orissa to maintain a healthy diet and an active lifestyle represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the Government of India is undertaking initiatives to boost the dairy industry by introducing various schemes. It is also including Orissa in the National Dairy Plan (NDP) and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Moreover, the Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producer’s Federation Limited (OMFED) is producing, procuring, processing, and marketing various dairy products to improve the economy of the rural farming community, which is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the rising health consciousness among the masses on account of the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population is positively influencing the market in the state. Apart from this, the increasing demand for milk in households and commercial sectors to make tea, coffee, and lassi and produce various sweets is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the low cost of land, along with the availability of grazing land, is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key players operating in Orissa are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the cattle management process, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Orissa Dairy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type.

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

