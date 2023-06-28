Dairy Industry in Rajasthan Size, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dairy Industry in Rajasthan: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution,” the Rajasthan dairy market size reached INR 1,114 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 2,484 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.

Dairy Industry in Rajasthan Definition and Application:

Dairy refers to various food products that are manufactured from the milk of cows, goats, sheep, and buffalos. It comprises milk, yogurt, cheese, paneer, fresh cream, butter, and ghee. It is incorporated into a balanced diet and consumed by individuals of all ages. It is rich in protein, zinc, calcium, iodine, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins A, D, B12, and B2. It helps strengthen bones and reduce blood pressure, heart conditions, the occurrence of stroke, and certain cancers. It provides various probiotics to maintain digestive health and a proper balance of gut microbiota. It offers energy, reduces fatigue and tiredness, and suppresses the appetite for an extended period. It also enhances brain development and supports normal immune functioning. Dairy helps reduce the symptoms of osteoporosis in adults and protects teeth against dental issues in children. It aids pregnant women in fulfilling the calcium requirement during pregnancy while improving the development of the baby. It also assists in maintaining weight by adding nutrients and required calories. It is employed to boost muscle growth and maintain electrolyte content in the body, as dairy contains whey and casein. As dairy consumption is necessary for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it is extensively recommended by doctors, dieticians, and nutritionists across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Dairy Market Trends Drivers:

The increasing consumption of dairy due to its beneficial aspects and immunity-boosting properties represents one of the key factors driving the market in Rajasthan. Besides this, the rising adoption of a healthy diet by individuals on account of the growing health consciousness is catalyzing the demand for dairy products in the state. In addition, the Government of India is introducing various schemes to enhance the management of the dairy industry and boost production and distribution, which is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing consumption of milk, buttermilk, and lassi in Rajasthan to stay hydrated in extremely hot climatic conditions is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, there is an increase in the demand for milk in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to manufacture various products, such as biscuits, cakes, ice cream, paneer, and different types of Indian sweets. This, coupled with the rising utilization of milk in manufacturing bottled beverages, such as milkshakes and smoothies, is offering a favorable market outlook in the state. Furthermore, key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance milk production in the dairy industry by providing organic feed for maintaining the proper health of cattle, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Rajasthan Dairy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Saras

Amul

Lotus

Paayas

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

