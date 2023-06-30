Data Center Rack Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global data center rack market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.84% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global data center rack market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

A data center rack represents a form of a physical frame that is generally made of steel and other alloys. It provides adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent wires, cords, and other expensive components from getting tangled. A data center rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is specifically designed with slots for connecting internet, electrical, and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold. A data center rack is widely utilized for keeping electronic servers, networking devices, cooling systems, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market/requestsample

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

The growing need for improving the performance of IT systems and ensuring their reliability is primarily driving the data center rack market. Additionally, the increasing usage of big data analytics is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of data center racks that are equipped with lockable side panels or doors to prevent unwarranted access or theft and secure the data from physical threats is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the introduction of low-cost rack solutions that offer corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability, and compatibility with numerous verticals in the organization is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in data center equipment are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced frames that provide adequate airflow and space, organized cabling, and a monitored sensor network is expected to fuel the data center rack market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Data Center Rack Market Research Report:

Eaton

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Vertiv Company

Belkin

nVent Schroff

Black Box Corporation

Panduit

Cheval Electronic Enclosure

Hewlett-Packard

Belden

Chatsworth Products

Great Lakes Case

Cabinet

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1494&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Server Rack

Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

36U

42U

45U

47U

48U

51U

Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

19 Inch

Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

Open Frame

Enclosed

Customized

Breakup by Service:

Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

Small and Medium Size Organization

Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800