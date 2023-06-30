Data Center Rack Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global data center rack market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.84% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global data center rack market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
A data center rack represents a form of a physical frame that is generally made of steel and other alloys. It provides adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent wires, cords, and other expensive components from getting tangled. A data center rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is specifically designed with slots for connecting internet, electrical, and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold. A data center rack is widely utilized for keeping electronic servers, networking devices, cooling systems, etc.
Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:
The growing need for improving the performance of IT systems and ensuring their reliability is primarily driving the data center rack market. Additionally, the increasing usage of big data analytics is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of data center racks that are equipped with lockable side panels or doors to prevent unwarranted access or theft and secure the data from physical threats is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the introduction of low-cost rack solutions that offer corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability, and compatibility with numerous verticals in the organization is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in data center equipment are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced frames that provide adequate airflow and space, organized cabling, and a monitored sensor network is expected to fuel the data center rack market over the forecasted period.
Key Players Included in Global Data Center Rack Market Research Report:
- Eaton
- Samsung
- Schneider Electric
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Vertiv Company
- Belkin
- nVent Schroff
- Black Box Corporation
- Panduit
- Cheval Electronic Enclosure
- Hewlett-Packard
- Belden
- Chatsworth Products
- Great Lakes Case
- Cabinet
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Server Rack
- Network Rack
Breakup by Rack Units:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Rack Size:
- 36U
- 42U
- 45U
- 47U
- 48U
- 51U
- Others
Breakup by Frame Size:
- 19 Inch
- Others
Breakup by Frame Design:
- Open Frame
- Enclosed
- Customized
Breakup by Service:
- Consulting Services
- Installation and Support Services
- Professional Services
Breakup by Application:
- Small and Medium Size Organization
- Large Size Organization
Breakup by End-User:
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Media Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
