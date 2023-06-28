Data Warehousing Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Warehousing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data warehousing market size reached US$ 28.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.
Structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data are all stored, analyzed, and reported using data warehouse software. It also records historical and current data in a centralized repository for providing business intelligence (BI) and long-term insights. Data warehousing consists of load, warehouse and query managers deployed on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments to extract and analyze data.
Market Trends:
The tremendous increase in the volume of data produced by enterprises is the main factor driving the worldwide data warehousing market. Data warehousing ensures consistency, creation of indexes, aggregates and transformation and merging of source data. Besides this, improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure and the emerging trend of virtual data warehousing are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid integration of data warehouses with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions automatically transforms and optimizes data according to user requirements. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- Actian Corporation (HCL Technologies Limited)
- Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)
- Cloudera Inc
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc
- Teradata Corporation
Breakup by Offering:
- ETL Solutions
- Statistical Analysis
- Data Mining
- Others
Breakup by Data Type:
- Unstructured Data
- Semi-Structured and Structured Data
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Hybrid
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
