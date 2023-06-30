Dating Services Market Outlook, Trends, Top Players, Overview 2023-2028

The global dating services market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.49% during 2023-2028.

Dating services represent online platforms that allow members to connect with new people and find new partners. They can be broadly categorized into social dating, matchmaking, adult dating, niche dating, and other types. Dating services offer several benefits, such as a broad social network, user-friendly interface, real-time messaging, location-based dating features, etc. These solutions allow users to conduct the search on their own by applying multiple search filters on age, gender, and location and find an instant match according to their respective lifestyles and outlook. Dating services even provide in-app voice calling and video calling features to enhance communication between people. Consequently, they are extensively utilized across the globe.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dating-services-market/requestsample

Dating Services Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing exposure of individuals to numerous social media platforms and the emerging trend of making online connections are among the key factors driving the dating services market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of smartphones and the expanding penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, especially in developing countries, are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the elevating awareness about the convenience offered by these services for navigating and documenting romantic relationships is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the inflating expenditure on aggressive marketing strategies is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the escalating focus among leading market players on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new apps with the diversification of the grouping algorithm for targeting people based on their ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, and other metrics and become more inclusive by facilitating representation of all its users is expected to bolster the dating services market over the forecasted period.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6428&flag=F

Dating Services Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bumble

Coffee Meets Bagel

Eharmony (Parship Group GmbH)

Love Group Global Ltd

Match Group Inc.

rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd

Ruby Life Inc.

Spark Networks SE and The Meet Group Inc. (ParshipMeet Holding GmbH).

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Online

Traditional

Breakup by Service:

Matchmaking

Social Dating

Adult Dating

Niche Dating

Breakup by Demographics:

Adult

Generation X

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Also Read: