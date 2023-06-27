Deep Brain Stimulation Market Outlook, Industry Share and Research Report 2023-2028

What is the Market Size for Deep Brain Stimulation ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global deep brain stimulation market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54% during 2023-2028

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is an innovative surgical procedure used to treat a variety of neurological and movement-related disorders, such as Parkinson’s Disease, epilepsy, dystonia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It involves the implantation of electrodes in strategic regions of the brain to generate electrical signals that aid in controlling abnormal impulses in the brain. It utilizes a pacemaker-like device called a programmable generator, which is placed under the skin in the upper chest of the patient, and is connected to the electrodes through a wire. Additionally, it is thought to block the formation of neurological dysfunction, disrupt disruptive impulses, and promote more effective brain functioning. Moreover, it assists patients in managing tremors, stiffness, and dyskinesias without the need for large amounts of medication.

Who are the Players in the Deep Brain Stimulation market ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Beijing Pins Medical

NeuroPace

Neuro Sigma

Deep Brain Stimulation Market Trends and Development:

The global market is driven by the rising prevalence of motor and neurological disorders among the masses. Along with this, the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive (MI) surgical techniques to reduce medical expenses, minimize post-operative scarring, and shorten hospital stays is contributing to the market. In addition, the development of numerous hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to provide quality healthcare services to patients across the globe is another factor fuelling the market. Moreover, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) into DBS systems for robot-assisted implantations and multitarget stimulations is creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the growing awareness of the benefits of DBS, early detection of neurological complications, and the rapidly aging population is further boosting the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Stimulation Type:

Subthalamic DBS

Globus Pallidus DBS

Thalamic DBS

Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS

Breakup by Product:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Breakup by Application:

Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurological Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

