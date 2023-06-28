Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Overview, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global deep space exploration and technology market size reached US$ 34.17 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.21 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75% during 2023-2028.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 34.17 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 49.21 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 5.75% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Deep Space Exploration and Technology?

Deep space exploration and technology enclose the scientific investigation and examination of the vast expanse beyond the atmosphere, focusing particularly on the scrutiny of planets, asteroids, and other celestial bodies within the solar system. This field necessitates the utilization of sophisticated technologies, such as spacecraft, telescopes, and probes, to observe and collect data pertaining to these celestial entities. The significance of deep space exploration and technology lies in its pivotal role in expanding our comprehension of the universe, its origins, and its evolutionary processes by examining the distinct properties and characteristics of various planets and celestial bodies. In addition to this, it aids scientists in acquiring valuable insights into the formation and historical development of Earth and the cosmos at large.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the deep space exploration and technology industry?

The escalating quest for knowledge and the introduction of advanced technologies, including robotic spacecraft and high-resolution imaging systems that facilitate more comprehensive and precise observations of distant celestial bodies, are primarily driving the deep space exploration and technology market. Besides this, the leading organizations and national space agencies, such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, ESA, and NASA, are extensively investing in this field to conduct scientific research, increase technological capabilities, and explore the potential for space tourism and colonization, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several policies by government bodies to promote deep space missions and the discovery of novel celestial bodies, including exoplanets, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of space tourism, the development of new spacecraft and technologies, the flexibility afforded by 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the reduction in cost and weight of components utilized in investigation assets, and shorter production times are expected to bolster the deep space exploration and technology market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Northrop Gruman Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Breakup by Technology:

Rockets

Landers

Robots

Satellites

Orbiters

Breakup by Subsystem:

Propulsion system Chemical Non-chemical

Navigation and guidance system

Command and control system

Others

Breakup by Mission Type:

Manned Mission

Unmanned Mission

Breakup by Application:

Moon Exploration

Transportation

Orbital Infrastructure

Mars Exploration

Others

Breakup by End User:

Government Space Agencies

Commercial

Military

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

