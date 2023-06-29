Dental Imaging Market Size to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Dental Imaging Market

Dental imaging refers to the use of various imaging techniques and technologies to capture detailed images of the teeth, jaws, and surrounding structures for diagnostic and treatment purposes. It plays a critical role in dentistry by providing valuable visual information that aids in the identification, diagnosis, and monitoring of oral health conditions. Dental imaging techniques include traditional X-rays (such as intraoral and panoramic radiographs), as well as more advanced technologies like cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) and digital imaging systems. These imaging modalities allow dentists to visualize dental structures, identify tooth decay, detect periodontal diseases, assess the position and alignment of teeth, evaluate the jawbone, and plan for various dental procedures.

Dental imaging offers several benefits, such as improved accuracy in diagnosing dental conditions, early detection of problems, and enhanced treatment planning. It enables dentists to identify issues that may not be visible during a regular oral examination, leading to timely interventions and better patient outcomes. Additionally, digital dental imaging provides the advantage of instant image capture, storage, and sharing, allowing for efficient communication with patients and collaboration with other dental professionals.

How Big Is the Dental Imaging Market?

The global dental imaging market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Request a free sample of report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-imaging-market/requestsample

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The dental imaging market is influenced by several industry trends and drivers. One significant trend is the increasing adoption of digital dental imaging technology. Digital imaging systems offer advantages such as enhanced image quality, immediate image capture, and the ability to store and share images electronically. This trend is driven by the desire for more efficient and accurate diagnostic tools, improved patient comfort, and streamlined workflows in dental practices. Another driver is the rising prevalence of oral diseases and the growing need for early detection and preventive care. Dental imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing dental conditions such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer. With the increasing focus on preventive dentistry, dental imaging aids in early intervention, facilitating timely treatment and reducing the risk of complications.

Furthermore, technological advancements in dental imaging are driving market growth. These advancements include the development of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, which provide three-dimensional imaging of dental structures with reduced radiation exposure. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in dental imaging software enables automated analysis, faster image processing, and improved diagnostic accuracy.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems 2D 3D

Dental X-ray Systems Analog Digital

Intraoral Scanners and Cameras

Others

Breakup by Method:

Intraoral

Extraoral

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Endodontics

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Acteon Group, Align Technology, Carestream Health, Cefla s.c., Dentsply Sirona, Flow Dental, Genoray Co.Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. and Vatech.

Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6548&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800