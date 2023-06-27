Dental Practice Management Software Market 2023 | Industry Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Dental Practice Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global dental practice management software market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during 2023-2028.

Dental practice management software enables dentists and associated health professionals to supervise their operations. It can be integrated with an X-ray sensor, intraoral cameras, imaging equipment, and other dentistry devices to keep patient records electronically. It manages appointment bookings, accounting and report generation, e-billing, insurance, claiming, periodontal charting, treatment planning, patient charting, e-prescription facilities, dental imaging, and patient communication. It helps in staying compliant with business regulations, facilitates efficiency, and reduces costs in business operations. It also keeps inventory details and staff records electronically in one place, which assists in maintaining accurate dental records. Apart from this, it provides access to the online marketplace to make the purchase of products from the best manufacturers easier. As dental practice management software can scan item barcodes to add them to the database instantly, it is widely employed in effective dental inventory management across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-practice-management-software-market/requestsample

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the growing geriatric population and escalating demand for dental healthcare services represent one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, increasing cases of oral diseases, such as cavities, oral cancer, dental caries, edentulism, and noma, caused due to high consumption of sugar, poor hygiene, and use of tobacco and alcohol is catalyzing the demand for dental check-ups worldwide. In addition, the rising awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the emerging trend of dental tourism on account of its high efficiency, affordability, accessibility, and low recovery time is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, many cloud-based dental practice management software solutions offer online scheduling so patients can choose an appointment time and book at their convenience. This, in confluence with increasing penetration of the high-speed internet and the rising adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of information technology (IT) solutions and digital technologies, such as electronic prescriptions, computerized case presentations, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) restoration, and digitally based surgical guides, to diagnose and treat oral disorders are catalyzing the demand for dental practice management software across the globe. Apart from this, the rising focus on reducing paper usage for billing, consents, referrals, and general patient management to ensure smoother operations for dentists and patients is contributing to a healthy environment and fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives to improve oral health by establishing dental units and promoting the significance of dental health are driving the market.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

ABELSoft Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Carestream Dental LLC

Curve Dental Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Practice-Web Inc.

The report has categorized the market based on deployment type, application and end user.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Patient Communication Software

Billing Software

Payment Processing Software

Insurance Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read More:

Flame Retardants Market Report

Nano and Microsatellite Market Report

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report

5G in Aviation Market Report

Passenger Information System Market Report

App Analytics Market Report