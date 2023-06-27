Dental X-ray Market Size, Industry Growth and Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Dental X-ray Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dental X-ray Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global dental X-ray market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Dental X-ray ? :

A dental X-ray represents a medical imaging technique that helps healthcare providers to treat issues that cannot be diagnosed with an oral exam. It uses high-energy electromagnetic radiations (X-rays) that pass through the gums and cheeks to obtain images of the hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses. Dental X-ray aids in the early diagnosis of diseases, including cysts and tumors, bone loss in the jaw, tooth decay beneath existing fillings, and infections under the gums. It also assists in identifying the teeth’ condition and position for implants, braces, and dentures.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

Acteon Inc

Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd

Carestream Dental LLC

Cefla S.C

Dentsply Sirona Inc

DÜRR DENTAL SE

General Electric Company

Genoray Co. Ltd

Planet DDS

Planmeca OY

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Vatech Co. Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Dental X-ray Industry ? :

The growing number of smokers and the rising percentage of people suffering from stress and diabetes are increasing the risk of developing periodontal disorders and other tooth problems, which is among the key factors driving the dental X-ray market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this technique to help in diagnosing and preventing oral diseases in the early stage, as head and neck radiation treatment for cancer can cause the chances of developing tooth decay, is also stimulating the market growth.

Besides this, the rising focus of individuals on dental care across numerous countries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing lead-lined aprons and collars to protect the fetus from radiation exposure during pregnancy, which is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the development of machines with high-speed X-rays is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the emerging trend of cosmetic dentistry and innovative products is anticipated to fuel the dental X-ray market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Intraoral Bitewing X-rays Periapical X-rays Occlusal X-rays

Extraoral Panoramic X-rays Tomograms Cephalometric Projections Others



Breakup by Product:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

