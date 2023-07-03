Deodorant Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Deodorant Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that The global deodorants market size reached US$ 27.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Deodorants represent specialized formulations that are used for preventing or removing body odor. They are available in numerous product categories, such as sprays, roll-ons, gels, wipes, sticks, etc. These deodorants consist of several anti-microbial agents, fragrances, and alcohol-based carriers that control the production of sweat, reduce bacterial breakdown, and prevent unpleasant odors in feet, armpits, and other parts of the body. They even help to minimize various skin-related issues, including itching, skin rashes, and redness. Consequently, deodorants are extensively utilized by both male and female consumers across the globe.

Global Deodorants Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for personal grooming products and the growing participation of females in the workforce are among the key factors driving the deodorants market. Aside from that, millennials’ shifting preferences for luxury and creative fragrances and scented items are positively influencing the global industry. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce retail channel, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, and the elevating urbanization, specifically in developing countries, are anticipated to bolster the deodorants market over the forecasted period.

In addition to this, the increasing adoption of sustainable green packaging solutions with appealing designs and the inflating investments in aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through social media platforms and celebrity endorsements for attracting a wider customer base and improving profitability are further catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the development of organic and aluminum-free products by leading market players that incorporate natural ingredients, such as activated charcoal, coconut oil, baking soda, essential oils, floral extracts, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Deodorants Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays

Roll-On

Creams

Gels

Wipes

Sticks

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Adidas AG (ETR: ADS)

Avon Products Inc (BVMF: NTCO3)

(Natura & Co.) (BVMF: NTCO3)

Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag)

Cavinkare Private Limited

Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE: CHD)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL)

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (NSE: GODREJCP)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: HEN3)

Lion Corporation (TYO: 4912)

L’Oréal (EPA: OR)

The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc

