Depression Drugs Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Depression Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global depression drugs market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global depression drugs market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.

Depression drugs, alternatively referred to as antidepressant, refers to several medicines that treat major depressive disorder, anxiety issues, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other issues. They can be of various types, such as atypical antipsychotics, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, etc. These depression drugs balance the functioning of neurotransmitters in the brain and control the mood and emotions of the patient. They prove effective in relieving the signs of anxiety, dysthymia, and seasonal affective disorder. Consequently, depression drugs are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

Global Depression Drugs Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of social anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses, on the account of hectic lifestyles, long working hours, stressful work, social isolation, etc., and the expanding awareness about the benefits of seeking professional help are primarily driving the depression drugs market. In addition to this, the elevating advancements in the neurobiology of depression over the past few years and the launch of multiple novel techniques for the development of antidepressants with minimum side effects and long-term results are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the growing focus among key market players on the introduction of novel pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic interventions is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing collaborations between numerous leading research institutes and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced products that will exhibit higher success rates and the rising acceptance of new medications are expected to propel the depression drugs market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

Atypical Antipsychotics

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Others

Market Breakup by Disorder Type:

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

