Diamond Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled diamond production cost by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Diamond.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Diamond production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Diamond Production Process:

Diamond Production Cost From opencast mining: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of diamond industrial production across diamond manufacturing plants. To extract diamonds from kimberlite rock, the process involves mining with hydraulic shovels and dumpers, drilling holes in the rock benches, and placing a controlled pattern of explosives made of water and ammonium nitrate slurry. The rocks are then subjected to natural weathering and crushed. The crushed rock is sent through a separation system that uses ferrosilicon liquid to separate the diamonds from other minerals, resulting in diamonds at the bottom of the separation tank.

Product Definition:

Diamonds are naturally occurring, inorganic substances with uniform chemical composition and accurate internal arrangement of atoms. They possess the highest thermal and hardness conductivity of any natural material, making them ideal for industrial uses such as cutting and polishing tools. Diamonds consist mainly of carbon and are commonly yellow or brown. However, diamonds in pink, purple, violet, or vivid hues of red or orange are rare and very expensive. Grey, green, or black crystals are typically used for industrial purposes. The diamond streak is colorless, with the highest level of luster for a non-metallic mineral. The specific gravity of diamonds is between 3.4 to 3.6, and their melting point is almost 4000°C. Diamonds do not conduct electricity because the electrons are tightly bound between the atoms and unable to move freely. Furthermore, diamonds cannot dissolve in water or organic solvents.

Market Drivers:

Diamond is a highly valuable material due to its exceptional hardness and excellent thermal conductivity. As a result, it is widely used in various industries such as automotive, mining, and military. Diamond particles are added to saws and drill bits to enhance their cutting power when dealing with tough materials. Additionally, it is utilized in cosmetics due to its numerous benefits for the skin. The medical sector also utilizes diamonds to treat diseases and cure visual problems in humans, including cancer and other fatal diseases. Furthermore, diamonds are used to enhance the sound quality of musical systems, making them highly sought after in the musical sector. The increase in demand from industries such as automobile, mining, medical, and musical is driving the market growth for diamonds.

