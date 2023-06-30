Dietary Fiber Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dietary fiber market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global dietary fiber market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028. Dietary fibers are indigestible carbohydrates that are found in plants, fruits, nuts, and vegetables. There are two kinds of dietary fibers, including soluble and non-soluble forms, in which soluble fibers facilitate weight loss, give a feeling of satiety, and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body. On the other hand, insoluble fibers absorb water to normalize bowel movements and ensure the proper functioning of the stomach and intestines. It provides various benefits, such as transporting body waste, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by decreasing blood sugar and cholesterol, and helping in maintaining weight. It also aids in preventing duodenal ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids, and constipation.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dietary-fibre-market/requestsample

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

The increasing demand for healthy products among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and lifestyle ailments, such as obesity and diabetes, are contributing to the market. In response to the escalating demand, numerous leading players are focussing on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop dietary fiber supplements that help in the treatment of several disorders, which, in turn, is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising consumption of protein supplements, including whey protein, and increasing availability of plant proteins, such as pumpkin seeds, spirulina, soybeans, hemp, rice, and peas, are providing a boost to the demand. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among individuals and shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses, are also impacting the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1783&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont

FutureCeuticals

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group AG

Nexira SAS

Roquette Frères

Südzucker

Tate & Lyle

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Soluble Dietary Fiber Inulin Pectin Polydextrose Beta-glucan Others

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Cellulose Hemicellulose Chitin & Chitosan Lignin Fiber/Bran Resistant Starch Others



Breakup by Source:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Legumes

Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800