Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Market to Reach US$ 5,222.6 Million by 2033 | IMARC Group

In 2022, the total value of the seven major markets (7MM) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) amounted to US$ 3,796.2 Million. Looking forward, these markets are anticipated to reach US$ 5,222.6 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.94% from 2023-2033.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) refers to a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It is the most common blood cancer and develops in the lymph nodes or outside of the lymphatic system in the gastrointestinal tract, thyroid, testes, skin, breast, bone, brain, etc. In addition to this, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a painless swelling in the armpit, neck, abdomen, or groin that is caused by enlarged lymph nodes. Some of the common symptoms of DLBCL also include unexplained fevers, night sweats, a loss in weight, etc. Family history, certain infections, weakened immune system, obesity, exposure to certain chemicals, etc., are other risk factors that can cause diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The growing number of cancer patients and the expanding geriatric population are primarily driving the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) market. Additionally, the rising technological advancements, extensive investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies, and the development of biosimilars of rituximab are further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing prevalence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma among men, numerous improvements in healthcare infrastructures, and the widespread adoption of monotherapy and combination therapy for faster recovery of DLBCL are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the B cell lymphocytes assist in fighting against infections and proper functioning of the lymphatic system, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for several blood tests, biopsies, and advanced drug therapeutics is anticipated to fuel the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) market over the forecasted period.

